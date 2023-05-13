Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Barclays

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Williams Trading upgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Under Armour from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.11.

Under Armour stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 2,312.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

