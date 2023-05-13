Oppenheimer Trims Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Target Price to $7.00

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Valens Semiconductor from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Valens Semiconductor Trading Down 3.2 %

Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. Valens Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. Research analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $375,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 100.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 67,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

