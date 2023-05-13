Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on U. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

U opened at $29.65 on Thursday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 66.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,801,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,259,184.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,801,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,259,184.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $975,844.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 400,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,328 shares of company stock worth $4,926,866. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 5,564.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,105,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,619 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

