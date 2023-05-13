Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $305.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $271.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.94 and its 200-day moving average is $320.46. Waters has a 12 month low of $262.74 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Insider Transactions at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waters will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Waters by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Further Reading

