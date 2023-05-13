Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

Timbercreek Financial stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

