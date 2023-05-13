Stifel Nicolaus Increases Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target to $42.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HCCI. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $809.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $147,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,087.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth about $1,498,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth about $12,267,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 301.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 27,556 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth about $942,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.