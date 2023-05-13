Stifel Nicolaus Increases Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Price Target to $82.00

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 145.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMP. CL King decreased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.34. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $47.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 131,444 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.