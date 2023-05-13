Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Reduced by Analyst

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Catalent in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.22. Catalent has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $115.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after purchasing an additional 792,923 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Catalent by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,695,000 after purchasing an additional 67,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.