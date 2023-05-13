Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Short Interest Update

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the April 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALTUW opened at $0.07 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

