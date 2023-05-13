Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Stock Price Down 25.9%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 25.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 295,312 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 989% from the average daily volume of 27,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.68 million, a P/E ratio of 240.00 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.