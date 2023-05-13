Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,884.80

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,884.80 ($36.40) and last traded at GBX 2,855 ($36.03), with a volume of 79778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,795 ($35.27).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,930 ($36.97) to GBX 3,100 ($39.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,598.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,357.44. The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,883.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.89.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

