Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Trading 12.2% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.2% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$28.44 and last traded at C$28.04. 143,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 211,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.17.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 0.6759694 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

