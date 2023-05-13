Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 477,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 488% from the average session volume of 81,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Sirona Biochem Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$30.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.21, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Sirona Biochem Company Profile

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects include the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

