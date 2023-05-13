Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.16

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 77252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,398,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,938 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,668,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,144,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 899,439 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,441,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

