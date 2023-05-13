Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.41

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 104728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHAT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

The company has a market cap of $586.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Asit Parikh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Azmi Nabulsi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 99,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,423.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Asit Parikh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $38,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,919 shares of company stock valued at $229,827 and have sold 6,907 shares valued at $54,598. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $20,869,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,761,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 85,703 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 223,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 598,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

