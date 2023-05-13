Copa (NYSE:CPA) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $107.19 and last traded at $105.94, with a volume of 216326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Copa’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.63.

Copa Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Copa by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 35.4% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 122,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 31,911 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

See Also

