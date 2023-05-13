Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Shares Down 9.5%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$21.31 and last traded at C$21.86. 133,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 365,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.88.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of C$293.94 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 2.1352785 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Featured Articles

