Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.40

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.40 and last traded at $93.54, with a volume of 6890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWST. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 93.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,724 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.