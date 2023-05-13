Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as low as C$0.22. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 40,381 shares traded.

Spanish Mountain Gold Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$78.62 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spanish Mountain Gold news, Director Lembit Janes purchased 443,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,135.00. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

