Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the April 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALRN opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.02.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

