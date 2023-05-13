Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Update

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the April 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALYA shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research started coverage on Alithya Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alithya Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 580,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,175,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $165.20 million, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Alithya Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alithya Group

(Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.