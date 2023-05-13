Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,900 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the April 15th total of 712,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 737,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.75. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.
Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.