Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,900 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the April 15th total of 712,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 737,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.75. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

