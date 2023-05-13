AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the April 15th total of 219,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGRI opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $9.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.58. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.38.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ( NASDAQ:AGRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.30. On average, research analysts anticipate that AgriFORCE Growing Systems will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

