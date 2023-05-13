Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.21

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.21 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30). Windar Photonics shares last traded at GBX 25 ($0.32), with a volume of 29,500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1,250.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 17.47.

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

