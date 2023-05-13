Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.43

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $1.41. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 60,319 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $797.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Cuts Dividend

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0588 per share. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s payout ratio is 8.11%.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

