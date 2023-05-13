Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.43

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $1.41. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 60,319 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Down 1.7 %
The company has a market cap of $797.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Cuts Dividend
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.
