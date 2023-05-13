Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Update

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the April 15th total of 33,800 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $140.99.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($9.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($10.50) by $1.50. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,658.43% and a negative net margin of 437.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -12.5 EPS for the current year.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patches. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Read More

