Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PYCR. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $132.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $30,306.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 464.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.