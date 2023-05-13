Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Bank of America

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ACLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.58.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of -0.33. Arcellx has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $48.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $92,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,738.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,576. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $56,317,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Arcellx by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,233,000 after buying an additional 1,524,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arcellx by 107.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,666,000 after buying an additional 1,389,490 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcellx by 115.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,465,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,276,000 after buying an additional 1,323,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcellx by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,471,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.