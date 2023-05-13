Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SYNH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.78.

Syneos Health Price Performance

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 898.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

