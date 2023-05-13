Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EXAS. Cowen upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Exact Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $79.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.38. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $103,805.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,564 shares in the company, valued at $683,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,513 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,321 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

