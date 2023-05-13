Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) COO Sells $1,283,490.00 in Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $193.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $349,081,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,242 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,089,467,000 after acquiring an additional 855,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

