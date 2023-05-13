IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX) Insider Todd Hannigan Acquires 847,970 Shares

IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX – Get Rating) insider Todd Hannigan acquired 847,970 shares of IperionX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$842,034.21 ($572,812.39).

IperionX Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX Limited focuses on the development of low carbon material supply chains focused on space, aerospace, electric vehicles, and 3D printing industries. It engages in producing titanium metal powders. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project covering approximately 11,100 acres of titanium, rare earth minerals, high grade silica sand, and zircon rich mineral sands properties in Tennessee.

