IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX) Insider Todd Hannigan Acquires 847,970 Shares

IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX – Get Rating) insider Todd Hannigan acquired 847,970 shares of IperionX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$842,034.21 ($572,812.39).
IperionX Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.
IperionX Company Profile
