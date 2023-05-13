Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Insider Sells $939,300.00 in Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $939,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,570.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Green Plains Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $41.25.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPRE. Stephens cut Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,757,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

