Insider Buying: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Director Acquires $861,000.00 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,795.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance
BXMT stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.33.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.44%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
