Insider Selling: Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Sells $992,000.00 in Stock

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) Director Richard S. Press sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

GRBK opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 7.85. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $431.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.