Insider Selling: Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Sells $992,000.00 in Stock

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) Director Richard S. Press sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Green Brick Partners Stock Down 1.6 %
GRBK opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 7.85. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.60.
Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $431.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
