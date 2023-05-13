Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Sells $898,224.06 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,069,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 648,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.