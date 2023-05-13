Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells $1,141,237.30 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $1,141,237.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,407 shares in the company, valued at $434,533,580.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $5,211,229.10.

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $5,416,689.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Michael Hsing sold 6,333 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.31, for a total transaction of $3,117,799.23.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $399.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

