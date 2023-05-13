Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Sells $916,500.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ARE opened at $119.46 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.94 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.05 and a 200-day moving average of $142.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 106.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

