Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CFO Sells $1,099,494.00 in Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Masco Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MAS opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Masco

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masco by 118,819.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Masco by 91.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,601 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Masco by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Masco by 1,031.4% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,497,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Recommended Stories

