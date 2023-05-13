Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Director Acquires $1,000,000.00 in Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) Director Niall O’donnell purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,188,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,509,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of RPHM stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $203.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.24.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
Further Reading
