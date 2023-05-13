Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Chairman Sells $977,840.00 in Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $977,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,338,633 shares in the company, valued at $76,998,170.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WOR opened at $55.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.15. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.34. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

WOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,290,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,081,000 after buying an additional 47,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after buying an additional 307,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,338,000 after buying an additional 415,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Further Reading

