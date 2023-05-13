Insider Buying: Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Buys 587,714 Shares of Stock

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) Director Avraham Shemesh purchased 587,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $2,644,713.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,026,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,617,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.32. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -21.94%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
