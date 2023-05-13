OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) General Counsel Sells $2,354,000.00 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 76,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OSI Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.29 and a 200 day moving average of $92.90. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $121.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 58,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

