OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) General Counsel Sells $2,354,000.00 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 76,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
OSI Systems Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ OSIS opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.29 and a 200 day moving average of $92.90. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $121.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
