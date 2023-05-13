Steven H. Collis Sells 10,499 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC opened at $170.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $174.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.19.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 21.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 204.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 116,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,665,000 after purchasing an additional 78,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 112,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.