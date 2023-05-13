Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Major Shareholder Sells $536,348,811.53 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PRVA opened at $26.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.00, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,553,000 after buying an additional 692,865 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 46.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 399,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 126,709 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth approximately $11,538,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

