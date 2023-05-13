Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

