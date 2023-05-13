Insider Selling: Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME) Major Shareholder Sells $1,423,908.36 in Stock

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

Prime Medicine stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRME shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Prime Medicine by 764.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

