Insider Selling: Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME) Major Shareholder Sells $1,423,908.36 in Stock

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 10th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91.
Prime Medicine Stock Performance
Prime Medicine stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $21.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Prime Medicine by 764.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.
About Prime Medicine
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
