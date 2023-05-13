Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Crown in a research report issued on Monday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Crown’s current full-year earnings is $6.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $82.02 on Thursday. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam purchased a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Crown by 101.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

