Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Lowered by Analyst

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for BellRing Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BellRing Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BRBR. Stephens raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $37.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 610.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 915,857 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

