Brokers Set Expectations for The Liberty Braves Group’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BATRA)

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for The Liberty Braves Group in a report issued on Monday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for The Liberty Braves Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $40.95.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,564,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,190,000 after buying an additional 81,903 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 937.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 11,538.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

